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Two people died this morning after a car slammed into a stopped transit bus on I-75 in Cobb County, according to police.

What’s Happening: The crash happened around 6:06 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-75, just south of where I-575 splits off. A CobbLinc transit bus was stopped and disabled in the far left lane when a 2023 Kia Telluride hit the back of it. The force of that crash pushed the Kia sideways into a 2016 Honda Civic that was also traveling in the same lane.

What’s Important: Both people inside the Kia died. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died there shortly after. Police said Tuesday morning that the victims’ families had not yet been notified. The bus driver and the driver of the Honda were both hurt but had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

What’s Still Unknown: Police have not released the names of anyone involved. It is not clear how long the bus had been stopped before the crash, or whether hazard lights or other warnings were visible to drivers.

The Path Forward: The Cobb County Police Department’s traffic enforcement unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (770) 499-3987. The case number is 26028381.