What Are Georgia’s Open Records Laws?

When it comes to transparency in state and local government, Georgia law is clear: Public records belong to the public.

Under the Georgia Open Records Act, nearly all documents, emails, maps, photographs and other records generated by public agencies must be made available for public inspection — unless specifically exempted by law.

The intent is simple — and spelled out plainly in the statute: “Open government is an essential part of a free, open, and democratic society.”

That means everything from meeting minutes and police reports to zoning documents and school board emails must be provided upon request — in a timely manner and at a reasonable cost.

What’s Covered

Any agency, department, board, commission, authority or public office in Georgia — whether at the state, county or city level — must comply with the law.

That includes public school districts, police departments and even private companies that contract with government agencies to carry out a public function.

In short, if taxpayer dollars are involved, the public generally has a right to know how they’re being used.

How to Request Records

Requests can be made in writing, by email or even verbally — though a written request is preferred to create a paper trail.

Agencies are required to respond within three business days. If the records can’t be provided in that time, the agency must explain why — and give a timeline for when they’ll be ready.

Agencies can charge for the time and materials it takes to gather and copy records — but only at a reasonable rate. Fees must reflect the hourly rate of the lowest-paid employee qualified to do the work.

What’s Exempt

While Georgia’s law casts a wide net, not everything is fair game.

Certain law enforcement records, medical files, pending investigations and records involving minors are often exempt.

Attorney-client communications and records prepared for litigation are also typically off-limits.

Government personnel files are generally accessible, though personal information — like Social Security numbers and home addresses — must be redacted.

Recent Legislative Debate

Just this year, a last-minute bill in the General Assembly aimed to roll back some of that access.

The proposal would have limited public access to police records — restricting it to just initial incident reports and keeping supplemental narratives and body camera footage off limits.

The bill also sought to shield communications between lawmakers and outside groups, sparking strong pushback from media organizations and open government advocates.

Those provisions were ultimately dropped.

When in Doubt

Disputes over public records access are not uncommon, and the law offers a remedy.

Citizens can file a complaint with the Georgia Attorney General’s Office or take the matter to court.

In recent years, lawmakers and advocacy groups have pushed for stronger enforcement — and tougher penalties for public officials who knowingly violate the law.

Because whether it’s a zoning dispute, a public safety concern or a controversial government hire — there’s a simple principle at stake.

The public’s right to know.

And in Georgia, that right is still protected by law.