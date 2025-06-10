Tonight, Georgia residents will see the full “Strawberry Moon,” a June lunar spectacle named for the ripening of wild strawberries. It’s the lowest full moon of the year—making it extra stunning.
🌕 What’s Happening: The Strawberry Moon will reach peak illumination tonight, June 10–11, lighting up skies with a warm amber or golden hue.
🍓 Why It’s Called the Strawberry Moon: The name traces back to Native American Algonquian tribes (as well as Ojibwe, Dakota, Lakota), marking the brief strawberry-harvest season. Other cultures call it the Honey Moon, Rose Moon, or Blooming Moon, but here in Georgia, it’s best known as the Strawberry Moon.
📍 Local Georgia Notes: From Atlanta to Savannah, the warm glow may be more pronounced thanks to Georgia’s mild early‑summer air. For optimal viewing, pick a spot facing east or southeast just after sunset. Expect a lovely sight for up to three nights—from June 10 through June 12 .
🎒 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: This lunar show gives you a reason to step outside, linger a moment, and connect with nature. It’s a shared moment—whether you’re on a front porch or out by the Chattahoochee River—connecting Georgia to ancient traditions and the cosmos.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.