Tonight, Georgia residents will see the full “Strawberry Moon,” a June lunar spectacle named for the ripening of wild strawberries. It’s the lowest full moon of the year—making it extra stunning.

🌕 What’s Happening: The Strawberry Moon will reach peak illumination tonight, June 10–11, lighting up skies with a warm amber or golden hue.

🍓 Why It’s Called the Strawberry Moon: The name traces back to Native American Algonquian tribes (as well as Ojibwe, Dakota, Lakota), marking the brief strawberry-harvest season. Other cultures call it the Honey Moon, Rose Moon, or Blooming Moon, but here in Georgia, it’s best known as the Strawberry Moon.

📍 Local Georgia Notes: From Atlanta to Savannah, the warm glow may be more pronounced thanks to Georgia’s mild early‑summer air. For optimal viewing, pick a spot facing east or southeast just after sunset. Expect a lovely sight for up to three nights—from June 10 through June 12 .

🎒 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: This lunar show gives you a reason to step outside, linger a moment, and connect with nature. It’s a shared moment—whether you’re on a front porch or out by the Chattahoochee River—connecting Georgia to ancient traditions and the cosmos.