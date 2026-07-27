A 61-year-old man being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center in Marietta died Sunday after deputies found him in cardiac arrest the day before.

What happened: Robert Hardy was found unresponsive Saturday, July 25. Staff at the detention center treated him before he was taken to Kennestone Hospital, where doctors put him on a ventilator. His family decided to end his care. He died July 26.

Background: Hardy had been in the jail since June 11, booked on charges of first-degree arson, driving over a fire hose, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license. He had not been convicted of any of those charges.

What’s next: The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing whether staff followed proper procedures, which is standard practice any time someone dies in custody. The Cobb County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.