A 61-year-old man being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center in Marietta died Sunday after deputies found him in cardiac arrest the day before.
What happened: Robert Hardy was found unresponsive Saturday, July 25. Staff at the detention center treated him before he was taken to Kennestone Hospital, where doctors put him on a ventilator. His family decided to end his care. He died July 26.
Background: Hardy had been in the jail since June 11, booked on charges of first-degree arson, driving over a fire hose, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license. He had not been convicted of any of those charges.
What’s next: The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing whether staff followed proper procedures, which is standard practice any time someone dies in custody. The Cobb County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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