Georgia drivers are paying $1.01 more per gallon than they were a year ago, with the statewide average for regular gas reaching $3.92 this week.

What’s happening: The price jumped 15 cents in the past week alone and is up 31 cents from a month ago. A standard 15-gallon fill-up now costs about $58.80. Crude oil has climbed to about $90 per barrel, pushed higher by ongoing unrest in Iran and growing concern about the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that carries a large share of the world’s oil supply.

What’s new: A year ago, Georgians were paying $2.91 per gallon. The state’s all-time record high is $4.49, set in June 2022.

By the numbers: The priciest markets in Georgia right now are Brunswick at $3.97, Atlanta at $3.95, and Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.94. Drivers in Catoosa-Dade-Walker are paying the least at $3.76, followed by Rome at $3.79 and Dalton at $3.83.

Nationally: The U.S. average reached $4.11 per gallon this week, up 12 cents from last week, with most states now at $4 or above. The national record high was $5.01, also set in June 2022.

The path forward: AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said drivers should brace for more swings at the pump. “As uncertainty in global energy markets persists, drivers should be prepared for continued price fluctuations and the possibility of higher pump prices in the weeks ahead,” Waiters said.