People across more than a dozen south Georgia counties are facing dangerous heat Monday, with conditions expected to feel as hot as 111 degrees once humidity is factored in.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Cook, Berrien, and Lanier counties, where it could feel like 108 degrees outside. A second advisory covers a wider area of southeast Georgia, including Brantley, Glynn, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware, and Charlton counties, where the heat index is expected to run between 107 and 111 degrees. Both advisories are in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What this means for you: Heat at these levels can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Heat stroke is a medical emergency — call 911. Health officials recommend drinking plenty of water, staying in air conditioning when possible, wearing loose and lightweight clothing, and checking on neighbors and family members. Anyone who has to be outside should take frequent breaks in the shade or somewhere cool, and push any hard physical activity to early morning or evening.

The path forward: Both advisories expire at 8 p.m. tonight. Signs of heat stroke include confusion, hot and dry skin, a fast heartbeat, and loss of consciousness. Anyone showing those symptoms should be moved somewhere cool right away and 911 should be called.