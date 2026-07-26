A body found in a car off Gunn Road in Warner Robins on Saturday matches the description of a 70-year-old woman who had been missing since mid-July, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s happening: The car belonging to Teresa Meharg was found off the road in an embankment on Gunn Road. Inside was an unresponsive person wearing clothing that matched Meharg’s description. The Houston County Coroner’s Office pronounced the person dead at the scene.

What’s important: The body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for a formal identification. The sheriff’s office says the case remains under active investigation.

Catch up quick: Meharg was last seen July 12 leaving her job at Blossom Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Whiteside Road in Macon. She did not clock out of work that night. Surveillance footage later showed her driving away from the facility around 12:48 a.m. on July 13, heading south on Eisenhower Parkway toward I-75. Her family reported her missing to Centerville Police Department on July 13.

The path forward: The GBI will need to formally confirm the identity of the person found in the car before the case can move forward. The sheriff’s office has not said what, if anything, investigators believe happened.