Drivers and residents in parts of DeKalb and Rockdale counties are under a flash flood warning until 4:45 p.m. today as heavy rain keeps falling across the area.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service issued the warning for central DeKalb County and central Rockdale County. Storms have already dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain, with another half-inch to 1 inch still possible. Flooding is either already happening in some spots or could start at any time.

What this means for you: Stay off flooded roads. Water covering a road can be deeper than it looks, and even a few inches of moving water can push a car off course. If you reach a flooded road, turn around.

The path forward: The warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. Keep an eye on local weather updates in case the warning is extended or expanded.