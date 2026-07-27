Drivers and residents in parts of DeKalb and Rockdale counties are under a flash flood warning until 4:45 p.m. today as heavy rain keeps falling across the area.
What’s happening: The National Weather Service issued the warning for central DeKalb County and central Rockdale County. Storms have already dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain, with another half-inch to 1 inch still possible. Flooding is either already happening in some spots or could start at any time.
What this means for you: Stay off flooded roads. Water covering a road can be deeper than it looks, and even a few inches of moving water can push a car off course. If you reach a flooded road, turn around.
The path forward: The warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. Keep an eye on local weather updates in case the warning is extended or expanded.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.