A man broke out of the Atkinson County Jail early Sunday morning and has not been caught, the sheriff’s office says.
What happened: 32-year-old Pablo Zuriel Miranda escaped at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Sheriff David Moore. His location is unknown.
Who’s looking: State investigators, troopers, aircraft, K9 units, and wildlife officers are all searching for Miranda. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources, and state K9 teams are involved in the search.
What this means for you: Do not approach Miranda if you see him. Call 911 right away, or contact the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office directly at (912) 422-3611.
The path forward: The search is active. The sheriff’s office says updates will be released as more information is available.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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