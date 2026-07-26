A man broke out of the Atkinson County Jail early Sunday morning and has not been caught, the sheriff’s office says.

What happened: 32-year-old Pablo Zuriel Miranda escaped at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Sheriff David Moore. His location is unknown.

Who’s looking: State investigators, troopers, aircraft, K9 units, and wildlife officers are all searching for Miranda. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources, and state K9 teams are involved in the search.

What this means for you: Do not approach Miranda if you see him. Call 911 right away, or contact the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office directly at (912) 422-3611.

The path forward: The search is active. The sheriff’s office says updates will be released as more information is available.