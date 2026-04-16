A gun accidentally fired inside a Warner Robins Kroger Wednesday night, sending bullet fragments into four people.
What happened: A customer was carrying a gun in their pocket when it went off as they reached in to grab something else. The bullet struck the floor and broke apart on impact, sending fragments into four nearby shoppers.
What we know about injuries: Three of the four people hurt were treated at the scene and did not need hospital care.
The fourth person was taken to Emory hospital with injuries that doctors do not consider life-threatening.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.