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A gun accidentally fired inside a Warner Robins Kroger Wednesday night, sending bullet fragments into four people.

What happened: A customer was carrying a gun in their pocket when it went off as they reached in to grab something else. The bullet struck the floor and broke apart on impact, sending fragments into four nearby shoppers.

What we know about injuries: Three of the four people hurt were treated at the scene and did not need hospital care.

The fourth person was taken to Emory hospital with injuries that doctors do not consider life-threatening.