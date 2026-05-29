DULUTH — A truck hauling a trailer rolled over Friday at the intersection of Buford Highway and Rogers Bridge Road in Duluth, landing on its side and blocking the intersection.
What’s Happening: Duluth police are at the scene. The road had not reopened as of Friday morning.
How This Affects Real People: Drivers in the area should expect delays and plan for an alternate route.
What’s Still Unknown: No information has been released about injuries or what caused the crash.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.