A former Athens-Clarke County police officer is facing federal charges for producing child sexual abuse material and bestiality images.

What’s Happening: Federal officials say 34-year-old Amber Nicole Ferguson, of Commerce, was indicted on charges of production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material involving a child under age 12, and production of obscene material.

What’s Important: Ferguson is accused of betraying the oath she took to protect the community. Federal prosecutors say she produced images of child sexual abuse involving two minors and images involving horse and dog bestiality.

The Timeline: A federal grand jury indicted Ferguson on December 2, 2025. She was arraigned two days later on December 4.

Catch Up Quick: The case began when a family member of the two minors reported suspicions to the Commerce Police Department. Investigators found child sexual abuse material on Ferguson’s phone. They later discovered images involving animals that Ferguson allegedly produced.

What She Faces: If convicted of production or attempted production of child sex abuse material, Ferguson faces at least 15 years in prison.

Who’s Investigating: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Commerce Police Department are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Keen is prosecuting.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.