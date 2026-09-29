If the ads are true, and I have a feeling that they may well be exaggerated, GOP candidate Rick Jackson came from humble beginnings and quite did well. He is worth $3 billion ( https://www.forbes.com/sites/christopherhelman/2026/06/17/meet-the-staffing-billionaire-who-just-won-the-republican-gubernatorial-runoff-in-georgia/). As a former SVP for a national corporation, I question what he may have done along the way to create that kind of wealth. One thing is certain if his campaign style is any indication- he’s a cut-throat businessman. And that gets me to the point of this column.

During the primary, Jackson came after Georgia Lt. Governor Bert Jones with a passion. He destroyed him with constant TV ads and mailers. I did not like the style of Jackson’s campaign.

I was Chairman of the County Commission and the Republican Party in Jasper County. From the back door of my house on Jackson Lake, I could look out at Butts County, Jones’ home. But I am not and have never been a Jones supporter. Anyone who could deny the election results of a free and fair election will never get my support. Jones was an alternate delegate, attempting to overturn the 2020 Presidential election, which the courts (including GOP appointed judges) have stated was fair and honest.

On the other hand, that is not what was stated in Jackson’s attack ads. They zeroed in on strange items like – “Burt Jones’ family sells illicit Chinese Vape Pens in their gas stations”. I am a public health official opposed to vaping. But what the heck did that have to do with his qualifications and how was that “corruption”, as Jackson ads alleged?

And he “voted to legalize…coin operated gambling industry in Georgia”. Again, big deal.

I found it strange and disingenuous when a Jackson campaign funded and sent out “The Georgia Conservative”. This 4-page promotional mailer was designed to deceive voters into thinking that real journalists were supporting Jackson. “The Georgia Conservative” stated that “Jones used that family wealth to fuel his political rise”. In that Jackson used $108 million of his money to get the GOP nomination for Governor, I find that declaration about Jones to be very odd to say the least (https://www.wjcl.com/article/rick-jackson-georgia-governor-primary-spending/71809624 ).

Just as strange was the deceitful article depicting Jackson as “Trump’s biggest supporter in Georgia”. In reality, Trump was supporting Burt Jones and had formally endorsed him.

And that article also stated- “He’s a Georgia Trump” and “Like President Trump, Rick Jackson is a businessman who can’t be bought by special interests”.However, other Presidents placed their assets in a special blind trust to ensure no conflicts of interest ( https://journals.law.harvard.edu/jol/2018/03/25/it-is-all-about-the-money-presidential-conflicts-of-interest/ ). But not Trump n 2016 or 2024.

Prior to his election in 2024, President Trump was worth $4.3 billion (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/trump-became-3b-richer-since-145725968.html).He is now worth $7 billion, only 21 months later ( https://www.forbes.com/sites/danalexander/article/the-definitive-networth-of-donaldtrump/ ).

World Liberty Financial is the name of the Trump crypto operation. It alone has increased his worth by $2.4 billion. The force behind the financing of this organization is a UAE Sheik ( https://www.wsj.com/finance/currencies/trump-familys-new-crypto-bank-is-backed-by-abu-dhabi-sheikh-38579473 ). Isn’t that being “bought be special interests”? And if Jackson is just like Trump, is he also a con man out to get even richer?

Jackson has already started the same dirty smear campaign against former Alanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. He slams the educational system in Atlanta via his mailers. Yet, per Forbes, Atlanta is now the most educated city in the nation ( https://atlanta.urbanize.city/post/forbes-declares-atl-most-educated-city-america).

Jackson’s mailers also declare the city to be extremely dangerous. But the facts tell a different story (https://www.security.org/resources/most-dangerous-cities/ ). Of the top 50 cities in the nation, Atlanta is in the middle of the pack (18 th). Memphis is number one with a crime rate nearly double that of Atlanta (78%).

Jackson’s mailers also depict Bottoms as “rich and well connected” and “greedy”. You really have to care little about the truth to be worth $3 billion and complain about someone who is worth $1-2 million ( https://finbold.com/guide/keisha-lance-bottoms-net-worth/ ).

The bottom line is that Jackson can see that Trump is unpopular, with not even a third of voters supporting him (https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-approval-rating-career-low-new-poll-b3053840.html). So, Jackson will be flooding the airways and our mailboxes with misleading and false attack ads slamming Bottoms. Do not believe them.

Rick Jackson says that he is just like Trump. When you go to vote, please believe him.