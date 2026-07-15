“The notable presence of Georgia and North Carolina in the top ten reflects an ongoing demographic shift, as population growth across the American South and Southeast continues to outpace older population centers in the Northeast and Midwest.”- Mendoza Law

The Mendoza law firm recently analyzed the racial breakdown of each state ( https://mendozafirm.com/research/the-melting-pot/ ). Over the last several decades, Georgia has seen dramatic changes in its population. It found Georgia to be the third most diverse state in the nation. Per that report, Georgia is-50% white, 31% black, 14% multi-racial, and 5% Asian. It is also12% Latino.

With over 11 million residents, Georgia is the eighth largest state nationally and the largest in the South (if you rule out Florida). The way it is growing, Georgia will almost certainly push beyond Ohio and Illinois in the not-too-distant future. Politics in Georgia has also changed dramatically.

When my family moved from New York to the Georgia hills in the 60s, the state was completely segregated. There were 2 racial groups- black and white. And state and local governments encouraged this abhorrent division via laws mandating segregated schools and services among other things.

Eventually, I went to UGA and then GSU. Along the way, I married a progressive Georgia peach (whose ancestors had fought for the South). Subsequently I learned that not every WASP born here was racist.

The South was changing in the 70s. After graduation, I worked for the poverty program trying to right some of the wrongs done to low-income Southerners, especially blacks. I eventually went to work for the state when Jimmy Carter was Governor, becoming Director of Health Planning for Georgia. I wanted to be a part of the New South, a phrase which was used frequently at the time.

Jimmy was elected President, a high point. But then he lost to Reagan, destroying both my idealism and desire to work in the public sector. My wife, three children and I left Georgia when I became a very successful corporate nomad in 1981. We subsequently lived in Louisiana, Kentucky, Texas and finally California. But my three children and eight grandchildren still lived in the South. So, in 1997 my wife and I bought a lake home in rural Georgia with me working remote.

However, between when I left in 1981 and returned in 1997, we noticed that Georgia seemed to be going backward in many areas. The confederate flag still flew over the statehouse. Instead of being more accepting and inclusive, it was more divided with many of the “natives” resenting newcomers, especially immigrants. Many Democrats who were white still acted like Dixiecrats.

In the last few decades since, the state has gone from blue to red and is now purple. However, many of the same folks just changed parties but still were reactionaries (Dixiecrats, like former Gov. Deal, became Republicans). Plus, it has become fashionable in the GOP (formerly my party) to use “code words” that are racially loaded versus saying the “n” word.

And the desire to eliminate poverty and suffering under Jimmy’s tenure as Governor no longer existed. Now, the dominant party in our state government appears to be much more interested in right wing cause célèbres like ending any gun regulations, stopping all abortions and keeping Confederate Monuments to the “War of Northern Aggression”.

Demographically, Georgia is rapidly changing with many more Hispanic and Asian voters, as well as more Northerners moving south. This will help the Democrats long-term. Short-term, I believe it already has, resulting in the election of two Democrats as Senators… one Jewish and one Black. At this point, I’m hoping that I live long enough to once again see the New South become a commonly used phrase in Georgia.

Note: This is an opinion article as designated by the the category placement on this website. It is not news coverage. If this disclaimer is funny to you, it isn’t aimed at you — but some of your friends and neighbors honestly have trouble telling the difference.