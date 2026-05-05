Broken glass and damaged window blinds lie on the ground outside a building with large glass windows. Inside, a chair and a potted plant are visible. The exterior features bushes with purple leaves and red flowers, and a person stands near the building's entrance. A sheriff's vehicle with flashing lights is reflected in the glass.
Listen to this post

A man is facing multiple charges after driving into a bank while trying to use an ATM and then leaving the scene, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

What happened: A deputy responded to a crash on Log Cabin Road after a man drove his vehicle into a bank while attempting to use an ATM drive-through. The man then drove away before deputies arrived.

Deputies found the man on Heath Road and took him into custody.

The charges: The man is facing three charges:

  • Driving under the influence of alcohol
  • Hit and run
  • Criminal damage to property

What’s important: Under Georgia law, leaving the scene of an accident is a criminal offense. Drivers involved in a crash are required by law to stop and remain at the scene. A hit-and-run charge can carry serious penalties, including jail time and license suspension, depending on the extent of the damage or injuries involved.

The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s name or say when the arrest took place. It is not clear whether anyone was hurt or how much damage was done to the bank.

Trending Now ↻ 2m ago
  1. 2 dead after car hits stopped bus on I-75 in Cobb County
  2. Ted Turner, Media Pioneer and Georgia Icon, Dies at 87
  3. Braselton Mexican restaurant fails health inspection with a 64
  4. Porch pirate caught on camera stealing from Henry County home
  5. Sinkhole closes G Street in Brunswick
Graduation-themed image featuring a black graduation cap with a gold tassel, a rolled diploma tied with a navy blue ribbon, and a stack of books. One book prominently displayed is titled "Principles Are Like Pants, You Ought to Have Some... And Other Life Lessons" by B.T. Clark, with a cartoon illustration of a smiling man pointing at pants hanging in a closet. Text on the image reads: "Now that you've got the CAP and GOWN, maybe get some pants." A banner below states: "THE PERFECT GRADUATION GIFT - A hilarious look at life that every graduate will love!" Gold confetti is scattered throughout the image.
B.T. Clark
Publisher at 

B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

Add The Georgia Sun as a
preferred source on Google