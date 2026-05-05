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A man is facing multiple charges after driving into a bank while trying to use an ATM and then leaving the scene, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

What happened: A deputy responded to a crash on Log Cabin Road after a man drove his vehicle into a bank while attempting to use an ATM drive-through. The man then drove away before deputies arrived.

Deputies found the man on Heath Road and took him into custody.

The charges: The man is facing three charges:

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Hit and run

Criminal damage to property

What’s important: Under Georgia law, leaving the scene of an accident is a criminal offense. Drivers involved in a crash are required by law to stop and remain at the scene. A hit-and-run charge can carry serious penalties, including jail time and license suspension, depending on the extent of the damage or injuries involved.

The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s name or say when the arrest took place. It is not clear whether anyone was hurt or how much damage was done to the bank.