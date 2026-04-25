Two 3-year-olds died Wednesday after a drowning at a home on Aberdeen Circle in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department.
What happened: Crisp County 911 got the call at approximately 11:01 a.m. First responders arrived, performed life-saving measures on both children, and took them to Crisp Regional Hospital, where both were pronounced dead.
The investigation: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a state agency that assists local law enforcement in serious cases, is now involved. Police say they are not releasing specific details to protect the investigation and respect the family’s privacy.
What’s still unknown: Despite rumors online, Police have not said how the drowning happened, whether adults were present at the time, or whether any charges are being considered.
Note to Readers: Police have deliberately withheld details about the circumstances of this tragedy, meaning the full picture remains unknown. The Georgia Sun urges readers to let the facts emerge before drawing conclusions — and to remember that armchair analysis of another family’s worst day is neither fair nor informed. We will update this story as official information becomes available.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.