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Two 3-year-olds died Wednesday after a drowning at a home on Aberdeen Circle in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department.

What happened: Crisp County 911 got the call at approximately 11:01 a.m. First responders arrived, performed life-saving measures on both children, and took them to Crisp Regional Hospital, where both were pronounced dead.

The investigation: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a state agency that assists local law enforcement in serious cases, is now involved. Police say they are not releasing specific details to protect the investigation and respect the family’s privacy.

What’s still unknown: Despite rumors online, Police have not said how the drowning happened, whether adults were present at the time, or whether any charges are being considered.

Note to Readers: Police have deliberately withheld details about the circumstances of this tragedy, meaning the full picture remains unknown. The Georgia Sun urges readers to let the facts emerge before drawing conclusions — and to remember that armchair analysis of another family’s worst day is neither fair nor informed. We will update this story as official information becomes available.