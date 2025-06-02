A sexual abuse report involving a former Truett-McConnell University administrator has sparked demands for an independent investigation, with hundreds backing a public petition urging accountability from university leadership.

What We Know: The petition, addressed to the university’s Board of Trustees, claims Dr. Brad Reynolds, a former administrator, sexually abused Hayle Swinson, a student and later employee. The petition alleges the university’s top leadership, including President Emir Caner, failed to act or covered up concerns raised about Reynolds’ behavior.

Organizers are asking for a third-party investigation, not tied to the university or its trustees, but overseen by the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. They also call for a review of abuse claims dating back to 2009, a probe into possible retaliation against whistleblowers, and a renewed commitment to institutional reforms and survivor care.

In a statement to students and stakeholders, the college acknowledged that Reynolds had an “abhorrent, immoral, manipulative and unethical” relationship with a former student. Reynolds was placed on leave in February 2024 and left the university days later. The White County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and a Georgia Bureau of Investigation review found graphic emails Reynolds denied writing. Prosecutors declined to press charges, citing lack of evidence.

The university says no Title IX or HR complaints were filed regarding the matter and that outside legal counsel found no internal records of Reynolds’ past misconduct.

In Context: Reynolds’ alleged abuse and the petition’s demands come amid broader national conversations about how Christian colleges handle sexual misconduct. The call for a mission board-led investigation is evidence of the growing skepticism about universities policing themselves in such cases.

The petition also raises concern about former Title IX coordinator Jonathan Morris, who students claim was fired after raising alarms. Truett-McConnell University disputes that, citing financial misconduct as the reason for his departure.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

