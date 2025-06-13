Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is drawing a clear line between peaceful demonstrations and criminal behavior, promising to uphold constitutional rights while maintaining public safety.

🛡️ Why It Matters: Residents need to know their right to protest is protected, but also that city officials are prepared to prevent any potential unrest that could threaten the community.

🔊 The Mayor’s Message: Johnson emphasized the city’s commitment to constitutional freedoms while issuing a stern warning about potential violence.

“While peaceful protest is protected, criminality is not,” Johnson said. “We will not tolerate violence, destruction, or any acts that seek harm to people, property, or our community.”

🚨 Safety Preparations: City officials aren’t taking chances with public safety, according to the mayor’s statement.

“We are actively monitoring all developments and are fully prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to any emergency situation,” Johnson said, noting that law enforcement teams are on alert.

