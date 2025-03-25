Postmaster General Resigns Amid Georgia Mail Delay Controversy

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has resigned after nearly five years in the role, following significant ongoing criticism over mail delivery delays, particularly in Georgia.
What’s Happening:
- DeJoy announced his resignation effective immediately, citing the need for new leadership to continue the Postal Service’s transformation.
- Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino will serve as interim leader until a permanent successor is appointed.
Why It Matters:
- Georgia residents have faced prolonged mail delays, affecting essential deliveries like prescriptions and business correspondence.
- Senator Jon Ossoff has been a vocal critic, pressing DeJoy for solutions to the state’s postal issues.
What’s Next:
- The USPS Board of Governors has initiated a search for the next Postmaster General.
- Georgia officials and residents are hopeful for improved mail services under new leadership.
Take Action: Residents experiencing mail issues should report them to their local post office or contact their congressional representatives to ensure concerns are addressed.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.