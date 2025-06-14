What began as a nationwide ripple of dissent against President Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C., swelled into a roar in communities throughout Georgia — even in unexpected and firmly “red” cities like Woodstock.

Thousands of “No Kings” protesters lined Main Street in Woodstock under a clear summer sky, holding signs bearing slogans like “We have a Constitution, not a King,” and “Morons are governing Amerikka,” and “America: No Kings Since 1776,” a reflection of broader unease over what critics view as authoritarian posturing.

The protest remained peaceful, with participants spread out along several blocks of downtown Woodstock. Some chanted, some sang, many danced. Others simply stood silently, holding signs.

The turnout was overwhelmingly local. A review of license plates in the protest area showed that most participants were residents of Cherokee County..

Woodstock resident Rachel Veinot was at the protest with her daughter Abby. “This is not a time to stay silent. This is not a time to watch from the sidelines. Too much is at stake. Collectively our voices matter and make a difference,” she said. “I want my daughters to see that. I want them to know they have the right to free speech and peaceful protest. I want them to see there are so many good people out there fighting to protect our democracy and freedoms.”

Traffic on Main Street slowed at several points, as passing drivers honked in support. Protesters waved in response, and some vehicles displayed signs or flags showing solidarity with the event.

The No Kings movement formed earlier this year in opposition to Trump’s proposal for a military parade in Washington, D.C., a display that critics say echoes the traditions of authoritarian regimes.

Supporters of the protest say the imagery — including tanks, soldiers, and flyovers — stands in contrast to the values of civilian-led government.

The demonstration, organized locally as part of the 50501 Movement, is one of nearly 2,000 coordinated actions nationwide opposing the parade, timed to coincide with the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and President Trump’s 79th birthday.

📜 The First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

What Does it Mean: The First Amendment protects five big freedoms that everyone in the United States has.

These are the five freedoms:

Freedom of Religion — You can believe in any religion you want, or not believe in any religion at all. The government can’t force you to believe something or punish you for your beliefs. Freedom of Speech — You can say what you think and share your ideas, even if others don’t agree with you. Freedom of the Press — Newspapers, TV, websites, and reporters can share news and opinions without the government telling them what to say. Freedom to Assemble — You can gather in groups to protest, march, or meet peacefully to talk about things you care about. Freedom to Petition the Government — You can ask the government and government representatives to fix problems or make changes by writing letters, starting petitions, or speaking out in public.

In short, the First Amendment makes sure you can have your own thoughts, share your ideas, and stand up for what you believe — as long as you do it peacefully.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.