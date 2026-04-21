A man was found dead in the middle of a Warner Robins road early Tuesday morning.
What’s Happening: Officers arrived at the 600 block of South Houston Lake Road around 5:50 a.m. and found a man lying dead in the center turn lane. The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating.
What’s Important: The man’s name has not been released. Police say they are holding his identity until his family has been notified.
The Path Forward: Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Chris Fussell at 478-302-5378 or contact Macon Regional CrimeStoppers.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.