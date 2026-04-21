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A man was found dead in the middle of a Warner Robins road early Tuesday morning.

What’s Happening: Officers arrived at the 600 block of South Houston Lake Road around 5:50 a.m. and found a man lying dead in the center turn lane. The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating.

What’s Important: The man’s name has not been released. Police say they are holding his identity until his family has been notified.

The Path Forward: Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Chris Fussell at 478-302-5378 or contact Macon Regional CrimeStoppers.