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Dry, breezy weather is making it dangerously easy for fires to start and spread across North Fulton County through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

What’s happening: The Roswell Fire Department says low humidity, dry fuels, and wind are creating high fire danger conditions that will last through this evening. Fires can ignite quickly and move fast under these conditions.

What to avoid: Residents should skip any outdoor burning today and be careful with anything that can throw a spark, including grills, lawn equipment, power tools, and cigarettes.

How this affects real people: Anyone who spots fire or smoke should call 911 right away. Do not wait to see whether a fire grows before making the call.

Bigger picture: The warning comes during a surge in wildfire activity across Georgia. The Georgia Forestry Commission reported 52 wildfires burned 3,055 acres on April 18 and 19. A worsening drought has left land and vegetation across the state dangerously dry, with no meaningful rain expected anytime soon.

The path forward: The high danger warning lifts at 8 p.m. tonight, but the drought driving elevated fire risk statewide is not improving. Residents should continue checking for local burn restrictions as conditions evolve.