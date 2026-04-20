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A container on a commercial truck broke open Monday morning on Interstate 75 southbound near the Delk Road overpass in Marietta, spilling a hazardous substance and forcing the closure of four lanes.

What’s Happening: Around 11:40 a.m., the truck’s load shifted while traveling on I-75 southbound, cracking open a container and releasing an unknown amount of a hazardous substance. The driver pulled to the shoulder and called emergency services. Four southbound lanes were closed. Three southbound lanes stayed open.

What’s Important: No members of the public or emergency personnel were hurt. The substance did not escape containment, and officials say no environmental impact is expected. The exact substance and the amount released have not been identified.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers on I-75 southbound near Delk Road are facing lane closures Monday afternoon. Emergency crews and a private hazardous materials cleanup company are finishing work at the scene. Officials expect all lanes to reopen within the hour.

The Path Forward: All lanes are expected to reopen once cleanup is complete. No information has been released about what substance was on the truck or how much spilled.