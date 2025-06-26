Residents now have a clearer picture of what happened during the June 14 protest at Embry Village Plaza that ended with 29 arrests, including journalist Mario Guevara.

🔍 Why It Matters: The county’s detailed timeline reveals how one of three protests that day escalated, raising questions about protest rights and police tactics in DeKalb’s diverse community.

🚨 What Happened: According to county officials, three separate protests occurred in DeKalb on June 14, but only the Embry Village Plaza demonstration led to confrontation:

Two protests on Clairmont Road and Lavista Road proceeded peacefully with police coordination.

At Embry Village Plaza, officials say protesters entered roadways and private property without prior coordination with police, leading to dispersal orders.

🧩 Between the Lines: The county’s timeline shows a rapid escalation:

By 1:31 PM, protesters were observed wearing gas masks and face coverings.

At 1:38 PM, police began announcing dispersal orders.

Chemical agents were deployed at 1:39 PM, with the first arrests occurring around 1:53 PM.

A second wave of protesters returned around 4:50 PM, leading to more arrests.

👮 Police Response: DeKalb activated a multi-agency response including seven law enforcement agencies:

Of the 29 arrests, 25 were made by DeKalb Police and four by Doraville Police.

Journalist Mario Guevara was arrested by Doraville officers on three charges that were later dropped by the DeKalb Solicitor General.

Guevara remains in ICE custody, though county officials note immigration matters are outside their jurisdiction.

🔄 What’s Next: The county is taking several steps following the incident:

Officials are reviewing 427 videos covering 7.5 hours of the protest.

A “Peaceful Protest Protocol” toolkit will be released June 30, including Spanish translations.

One officer’s conduct is under investigation based on video review.

The county is asking the public to share any additional footage by emailing [email protected].

📜 The First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

What Does it Mean: The First Amendment protects five big freedoms that everyone in the United States has.

These are the five freedoms:

Freedom of Religion — You can believe in any religion you want, or not believe in any religion at all. The government can’t force you to believe something or punish you for your beliefs. Freedom of Speech — You can say what you think and share your ideas, even if others don’t agree with you. Freedom of the Press — Newspapers, TV, websites, and reporters can share news and opinions without the government telling them what to say. Freedom to Assemble — You can gather in groups to protest, march, or meet peacefully to talk about things you care about. Freedom to Petition the Government — You can ask the government and government representatives to fix problems or make changes by writing letters, starting petitions, or speaking out in public.

In short, the First Amendment makes sure you can have your own thoughts, share your ideas, and stand up for what you believe — as long as you do it peacefully.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.