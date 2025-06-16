DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson announced a comprehensive review of police actions during Saturday’s protest that led to eight arrests and the use of tear gas on demonstrators.

🔍 Why It Matters: The review comes after residents raised concerns about law enforcement’s response to protesters who tried to march toward an interstate ramp during the No Kings protest.

📋 What’s Happening:

Police reports, arrest records, body camera footage and drone video are being examined

Multiple agencies were involved including DeKalb County Police, Doraville Police, Chamblee Police and Georgia State Patrol

The protest was part of the 50501 Movement opposing military parades tied to the Army’s 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump’s birthday.

⚖️ Between the Lines: Cochran-Johnson said the county “will always uphold the right to peacefully protest” while maintaining responsibility for public safety. The review was requested by concerned citizens and aims for full transparency.

📊 The Numbers: Three separate protests happened across DeKalb County on Saturday. Two remained peaceful and cooperative. Only the Chamblee-Tucker Road demonstration resulted in arrests after police say protesters entered the roadway and ignored police orders to return to sidewalks.

📜 The First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

What Does it Mean: The First Amendment protects five big freedoms that everyone in the United States has.

These are the five freedoms:

Freedom of Religion — You can believe in any religion you want, or not believe in any religion at all. The government can’t force you to believe something or punish you for your beliefs. Freedom of Speech — You can say what you think and share your ideas, even if others don’t agree with you. Freedom of the Press — Newspapers, TV, websites, and reporters can share news and opinions without the government telling them what to say. Freedom to Assemble — You can gather in groups to protest, march, or meet peacefully to talk about things you care about. Freedom to Petition the Government — You can ask the government and government representatives to fix problems or make changes by writing letters, starting petitions, or speaking out in public.

In short, the First Amendment makes sure you can have your own thoughts, share your ideas, and stand up for what you believe — as long as you do it peacefully.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.