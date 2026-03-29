Vidalia police are investigating a reported attempted kidnapping at a city park that happened Friday evening.
What’s Happening: Officers were called to the Vidalia Recreation Department at 102 Stockyard Road at about 7:28 p.m. Friday. A child was reportedly approached by an unknown person. Polic say the child was not seriously injured and made it safely to their parent. The child was never taken from the area, and police describe the incident as brief.
What’s Important: The victim and witnesses gave investigators a preliminary description of the suspect and a vehicle. Police say they are actively following up on leads.
What’s Still Unknown: The suspect has not been identified. Police have not publicly released a description of the suspect or vehicle or any details about what happened.
How This Affects Real People: Police say there is no indication of an ongoing or immediate threat to the public. Officers will increase their presence in the area as a precaution.
Community Response: The police response to this attempted kidnapping has drawn the ire of local residents who are demanding a description of the suspect and quesitoning why the police released a statement downplaying such a serious threat at a local park.
The Georgia Sun has reached out to the Vidalia Police Department for more details about exactly what happened, but has not received a response yet.
The Path Forward: The case is still open. Anyone with information can contact Investigator Robert Fisher or Captain Investigator John Humphrey at (912) 537-4123. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (912) 386-4480 or 1-800-597-TIPS.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.