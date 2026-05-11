A student at Hampton L. Daughtry Elementary School in Butts County died over the weekend, school officials confirmed Monday.

What we know: Superintendent Brent Lowe announced the death but did not share the student’s name, age, or what happened. Officials said they are keeping those details private out of respect for the family.

Support available: Counselors and support staff will be at schools across the Butts County School System for any students or staff who need help.

What’s still unknown: The cause of death and the student’s identity have not been released and may not be made public.