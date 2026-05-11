A student at Hampton L. Daughtry Elementary School in Butts County died over the weekend, school officials confirmed Monday.

What we know: Superintendent Brent Lowe announced the death but did not share the student’s name, age, or what happened. Officials said they are keeping those details private out of respect for the family.

Support available: Counselors and support staff will be at schools across the Butts County School System for any students or staff who need help.

What’s still unknown: The cause of death and the student’s identity have not been released and may not be made public.

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Graduation-themed image featuring a black graduation cap with a gold tassel, a rolled diploma tied with a navy blue ribbon, and a stack of books. One book prominently displayed is titled "Principles Are Like Pants, You Ought to Have Some... And Other Life Lessons" by B.T. Clark, with a cartoon illustration of a smiling man pointing at pants hanging in a closet. Text on the image reads: "Now that you've got the CAP and GOWN, maybe get some pants." A banner below states: "THE PERFECT GRADUATION GIFT - A hilarious look at life that every graduate will love!" Gold confetti is scattered throughout the image.
B.T. Clark
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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