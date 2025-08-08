Atlanta Police say the immediate danger has passed near Emory’s Clifton corridor after an armed incident at Emory Point. The area remains an active scene as investigators work.

What’s New: Atlanta Police issued a safety update stating, “There is no ongoing threat to the Emory campus or the surrounding neighborhood. The incident involved a single shooter, who is now deceased.” A DeKalb County police officer was killed during the shooting.

Police also asked the public to “please avoid the area, as the scene remains active and law enforcement continues its investigation.”

More Details: Mayor Andre Dickens said the shooting occurred on the Emory University campus near the CDC. Dickens notice there were 92 children at a daycare at the CDC. All children are safe and are being reunited with their parents.

According to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, the shooter was found on the second story of a nearby CVS building with a gunshot wound. Police were not able to determine if the gunshot wound was from police or if it was self-inflicted.

Prior to discovering the shooter, police heard gunfire inside the CVS. Gunshots were also fired at the CDC campus buildings. No civilians were injured during the shooting, but four people were treated for stress and anxiety related issues.

While there are rumors that the CDC was targeted, Mayor Dickens said the investigation is too preliminary at this point to discuss motive. Schierbaum said they cannot rule out the CDC as a target.

Why It Matters: If you live, work or commute through Clifton Road and Emory Point, expect closures and a heavy police presence. Officials say staying clear helps first responders and speeds the investigation.

What Led Up To This: Earlier Friday, Emory’s emergency channels alerted to an active shooter report near the Emory Point CVS and urged people to “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.” Emory College later told the community to shelter in place.