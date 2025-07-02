As Independence Day approaches, Gwinnett County residents are getting important guidance on when to call 911 for fireworks-related incidents versus using the non-emergency line.

🚨 Why It Matters: The 911 center experiences a major spike in calls during July 4th celebrations, and knowing when to use emergency services could save critical response time for life-threatening situations.

🎆 Know The Rules: Fireworks are permitted in Gwinnett County between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on specific holidays including July 3rd and 4th, but using them outside these times violates the County Noise Control Ordinance.

📱 When To Call 911: Only call the emergency line if someone is injured or something catches fire due to fireworks.

☎️ When To Use Non-Emergency: Call the non-emergency number when people are being unsafe with fireworks (without injuries or fires) or when fireworks are used outside approved hours.

🗓️ The Big Picture: Holiday celebrations often lead to preventable emergencies. By understanding proper emergency service usage, residents can help ensure resources remain available for life-threatening situations while still reporting legitimate concerns.

