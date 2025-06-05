The Chattahoochee is calling—but before you grab your float and your six-pack, there are a few things you should know before jumping in.

Even though the river is cleaner than it used to be, this is still nature we’re talking about. Conditions can change quickly. And if you’re not paying attention, that leisurely float down the ’Hooch can turn into a bacterial bath or worse.

🧪 What’s Happening: The Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy is warning paddlers, waders and tube-flingers to check water quality before heading out. Why? Because E. coli levels can spike after heavy rain, making it a bad day to take an accidental gulp. The river’s flow and depth can also shift fast depending on water releases upstream. Translation: What was a lazy river in the morning might be a rollercoaster by noon.

📊 Take Action: Before you head to your favorite drop-in, check out BacteriAlert for real-time bacteria data. Yes, that’s a real thing. It’s a partnership between the U.S. Geological Survey and the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. Just hit this link before you paddle, splash, or wade.

🛶 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: This is about more than whether you get a gross rash. Unsafe water conditions can send you or your kids to the ER. And it’s not just E. coli—you’ve got to factor in water speed and release schedules from Buford Dam. The river isn’t just some chill background to your Instagram story. It’s a living, moving body of water.

📅 Heads-Up for June 13: If you want to play it safe and still have a blast, join a guided trip. Paddle the Park is set for Friday, June 13, taking you from Morgan Falls to Powers Island with help from the pros at Nantahala Outdoor Center. New paddlers are welcome, and veterans won’t be bored. Get details and sign up here.

🌊 Get Smart About the River: There’s more safety info where that came from. Visit chattahoocheeparks.org for details on water flow, weather advisories and safety tips.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.