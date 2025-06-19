Summer has arrived, and Georgia Power wants to help you keep your home cool without breaking the bank.

🌡️ Why It Matters: As temperatures climb across Georgia, your air conditioner works overtime, potentially leading to shocking energy bills. The right programs could save you hundreds of dollars during the hottest months.

💰 Free Home Upgrades Available: Georgia Power’s EASE Program provides completely free energy-saving improvements for qualifying households.

If your household of two earns less than $42,000 annually, you might qualify for free LED bulbs, air conditioning service, and even attic insulation.

Customers can check eligibility at GeorgiaPower.com/EASE.

🔍 Track Your Usage: Most Georgia Power customers can monitor their energy consumption hourly, daily or monthly through the My Power Usage tool.

The tool sends alerts when you exceed your target usage, helping you stay within budget before the bill arrives.

🤝 Need More Help?: Georgia Power has expanded its assistance network for customers struggling with bills.

Visit GeorgiaPower.com/Assistance and enter your ZIP code to find local resources for utilities, food, and shelter assistance.

⚡ Quick Tips That Work:

Change air filters monthly

Close curtains during peak sun hours

Use large appliances outside peak hours (2 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Wash clothes in cold water

Replace old bulbs with LED lights that use 75% less energy

