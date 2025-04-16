Got 420 Day Plans? Here’s Why They Shouldn’t Include Driving

Share

The nation’s unofficial cannabis holiday on April 20 — also called 420 Day — brings more than just celebrations. The day delivers a dangerous mix of high drivers and unsuspecting motorists sharing the same asphalt.

🚨 What We Know: A staggering 85% of cannabis users admit they drive the same day they get high, according to fresh research from AAA. Even more concerning, over half of these users hit the road within an hour of consumption.

“When cruising on cloud nine, your reaction time, sharpness, and judgment take a serious hit,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA.

🤦‍♀️ The Delusion Factor: Nearly half of cannabis users believe getting high has little effect on their driving abilities. A shocking 19% actually think they drive “much better” while under the influence – a belief that would make any traffic safety expert choke on their coffee.

The survey revealed cannabis consumers are:

Frequent users (44% consume multiple times daily)

Regular drivers (58% drive every day)

Dangerously confident (47% believe cannabis doesn’t hurt their driving)

🚗 Why It Matters: Someone dies in a car crash every 12 minutes on American roads. Impaired driving remains one of the top four killers, alongside distraction, unbuckled seatbelts, and speed.

🔮 What’s Next: AAA continues its “Crashes Hit Different” campaign to educate drivers about impaired driving dangers. The organization hopes to partner with community groups and drivers to prevent these entirely avoidable tragedies.

🌟 Remember The Golden Rule: If you see someone planning to drive after using cannabis, offer them an alternative – be it a rideshare app, a designated driver, or your couch for the night. That five-minute conversation could save multiple lives.