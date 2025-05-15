Search Continues for Missing Kayaker on Lake Lanier

Dustin Valencia never showed up to pick his kids up from school Wednesday. His car was found at Little Ridge Park, sparking a search of Lake Lanier.

🔍 What’s Happening: Valencia’s wife reported him missing Wednesday after he failed to pick up their children from school at 3 p.m. Deputies found his black Honda Accord parked at Little Ridge Park on Lanier Beach South Road.

Evidence near his car suggests he may have gone kayaking on the lake, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Friends continue searching the water even after official searches were temporarily suspended.

⏱️ Timeline:

Valencia left home Wednesday to get his car serviced and returned around 1 p.m. before heading out again. When he didn’t arrive at school pickup, his wife used “Find My iPhone” which showed a location on Samples Road, but he wasn’t there when checked.

Deputies found his vehicle about 15 minutes from his home.

Officials searched the water Wednesday night and Thursday morning before suspending operations, then resumed Thursday evening following a lead.

🔎 Between the Lines: Despite official search efforts being paused at times, friends of the family have continued searching the lake. Valencia’s car remains at the boat ramp as the community refuses to give up hope.