A 15-year-old boy reported missing in Kingsland has been found dead.

What’s Happening: Luke Dowell was found dead within the City of Kingsland on October 28. The Kingsland Police Department had previously reported the teen as missing.

What’s Important: Police notified the teen’s next of kin before releasing information about his death. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation.

What We Know: The Kingsland Police Department asks the community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers. They did not give any further details about the boy’s death.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the City of Kingsland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 912-729-8254.

The Sources: City of Kingsland Police Department.