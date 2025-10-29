A 15-year-old boy reported missing in Kingsland has been found dead.
What’s Happening: Luke Dowell was found dead within the City of Kingsland on October 28. The Kingsland Police Department had previously reported the teen as missing.
What’s Important: Police notified the teen’s next of kin before releasing information about his death. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation.
What We Know: The Kingsland Police Department asks the community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers. They did not give any further details about the boy’s death.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the City of Kingsland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 912-729-8254.
The Sources: City of Kingsland Police Department.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.