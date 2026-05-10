AUGUSTA — An 11-year-old boy has been missing from an Augusta neighborhood since Saturday evening, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know: Isaiah Nelson was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Davis Mill Road. He was wearing all black clothing and was riding a bicycle.
What he looks like: Isaiah is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.
If you’ve seen him: Anyone with information about Isaiah’s whereabouts should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.