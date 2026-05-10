What we know: Isaiah Nelson was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Davis Mill Road. He was wearing all black clothing and was riding a bicycle.

What he looks like: Isaiah is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

If you’ve seen him: Anyone with information about Isaiah’s whereabouts should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.