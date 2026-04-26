Listen to this post

Dublin police are looking for a 76-year-old woman who went missing early Sunday morning and has not been found.

What’s Happening: Jacquelyn Rozier was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday at 621 South Jefferson Street in Dublin. Her family realized she was gone between 7 and 7:30 a.m., according to police.

What’s Important: Rozier has dementia, a condition that affects memory and can make it hard for a person to find their way home or communicate where they are going. Police say her direction of travel and destination are unknown.

What She Looks Like: Rozier is a Black woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 251 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black dress, white shoes, and a curly wig.

If You See Her: Anyone with information is asked to contact Dublin Police Lt. Heath Criswell at 478-277-5023.