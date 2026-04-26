Dublin police are looking for a 76-year-old woman who went missing early Sunday morning and has not been found.
What’s Happening: Jacquelyn Rozier was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday at 621 South Jefferson Street in Dublin. Her family realized she was gone between 7 and 7:30 a.m., according to police.
What’s Important: Rozier has dementia, a condition that affects memory and can make it hard for a person to find their way home or communicate where they are going. Police say her direction of travel and destination are unknown.
What She Looks Like: Rozier is a Black woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 251 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black dress, white shoes, and a curly wig.
If You See Her: Anyone with information is asked to contact Dublin Police Lt. Heath Criswell at 478-277-5023.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.