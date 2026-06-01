What’s Happening: Three names are in the running, all submitted by local students and families: Kidz Corner, Playlandia, and Funly Park. Residents can vote online at savannahga.gov/4360/Lets-Play-Savannah.

What’s Important: The playground was built to meet federal accessibility standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act, meaning it is designed to be usable by children with physical disabilities. The city plans to announce the winning name at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, though no date for that event has been announced.

The Path Forward: Once voting closes, the winning name and the person who submitted it will be revealed at the ribbon-cutting, which will also mark the playground’s official opening.