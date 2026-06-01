A 19-year-old Marietta man shot at a car carrying his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend outside a Marietta apartment complex just after midnight Monday, according to police.

What’s Happening: Marietta police say 19-year-old Khalil Barnett fired multiple rounds at a vehicle near building 42 at the Laurel Hills Preserve apartment complex at 1955 Bells Ferry Road. The 16-year-old girl was riding in the car when the shots were fired.

What’s Important: Officers found shell casings at the scene and located two vehicles with bullet holes — one of them the car the girl had been riding in. No one was hurt. Barnett was arrested just before 8 a.m. Monday and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on warrant 26-W-4723.

The Charges: Barnett faces three felony charges:

Aggravated assault with intent to murder

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Cruelty to a child in the first degree

The cruelty to a child charge applies because the victim is 16, which is under 18. Under Georgia law, cruelty to a child in the first degree means someone maliciously caused a child cruel or excessive physical or mental pain.

The Path Forward: Barnett faces three felony charges. Under Georgia law, aggravated assault with intent to murder carries a potential prison sentence of one to 20 years. Barnett is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.