Roswell residents can drop off household chemicals and other hard-to-trash items Saturday morning at a city-run collection event.

What’s Happening: The city of Roswell is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, May 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hembree Facility, 1810 Hembree Road in Alpharetta. The event is for items that cannot go in regular trash or recycling — things like old paint, cleaning chemicals, and batteries that can cause harm if thrown away the usual way.

What’s Important: The city says the event is designed to keep dangerous materials out of local waterways and natural areas. More information is available at roswell365.com.

How This Affects Real People: Residents who have been holding onto old chemicals or paint cans have a two-and-a-half-hour window Saturday morning to get rid of them safely.

The Path Forward: When the city will hold its next collection event has not been announced. Residents can check roswell365.com for future dates.