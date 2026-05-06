Roswell residents can drop off household chemicals and other hard-to-trash items Saturday morning at a city-run collection event.
What’s Happening: The city of Roswell is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, May 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hembree Facility, 1810 Hembree Road in Alpharetta. The event is for items that cannot go in regular trash or recycling — things like old paint, cleaning chemicals, and batteries that can cause harm if thrown away the usual way.
What’s Important: The city says the event is designed to keep dangerous materials out of local waterways and natural areas. More information is available at roswell365.com.
How This Affects Real People: Residents who have been holding onto old chemicals or paint cans have a two-and-a-half-hour window Saturday morning to get rid of them safely.
The Path Forward: When the city will hold its next collection event has not been announced. Residents can check roswell365.com for future dates.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.