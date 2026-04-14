A stretch of Fraser Street in Roswell has been closed since April 10 and will remain closed through October 30 while construction continues on the nearby Chambray Hotel.
What’s Happening: The closure affects Fraser Street between Alpharetta Street and Norcross Street. Detour routes are marked along both of those streets.
What’s Important: Residents and businesses along the closed block will still be able to reach their driveways and entrances during construction. Traffic control measures are in place along the detour route.
The Path Forward: The closure is part of an approved traffic plan tied to the Chambray Hotel construction permit. The street is expected to remain closed until at least October 30.
Residents with questions can email transcustomerserviceteam@roswellgov.com. More information about the Chambray Hotel project is at roswellconnections.com.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.