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A stretch of Fraser Street in Roswell has been closed since April 10 and will remain closed through October 30 while construction continues on the nearby Chambray Hotel.

What’s Happening: The closure affects Fraser Street between Alpharetta Street and Norcross Street. Detour routes are marked along both of those streets.

What’s Important: Residents and businesses along the closed block will still be able to reach their driveways and entrances during construction. Traffic control measures are in place along the detour route.

The Path Forward: The closure is part of an approved traffic plan tied to the Chambray Hotel construction permit. The street is expected to remain closed until at least October 30.

Residents with questions can email transcustomerserviceteam@roswellgov.com. More information about the Chambray Hotel project is at roswellconnections.com.