The Forsyth County Fire Department now has a new fire rescue boat to respond to emergencies on Lake Lanier.

What’s happening: The fire department announced the addition Monday. The vessel lets fire crews perform emergency services directly from the lake.

What’s important: The boat improves response capabilities and allows faster service during water emergencies. Fire crews can now reach lake incidents more quickly with better equipment.

How this affects real people: Lake Lanier visitors and residents near the water now have access to enhanced emergency response. When accidents happen on the water, fire crews can reach victims faster with specialized equipment designed for water rescues.

The path forward: The new boat expands the county’s ability to handle the range of emergencies that occur on Lake Lanier. Recent incidents have included drownings, boat explosions, and vehicle recoveries. The boat positions fire crews to respond to these emergencies with greater speed and effectiveness.