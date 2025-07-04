Five people are in the hospital tonight after a boat exploded on Lake Lanier during July 4th celebrations. The blast happened around 7 p.m., sending flames five feet into the air.

🔥 What Happened:

Fire crews arrived to find the boat completely engulfed in flames, according to Hall County fire officials

One person’s injuries were severe enough to require helicopter transport

The other four victims were taken to area hospitals by ambulance

⚠️ What’s Next:

The cause remains unknown. Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office has launched an investigation into what triggered the explosion, officials say.