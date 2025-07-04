Five people are in the hospital tonight after a boat exploded on Lake Lanier during July 4th celebrations. The blast happened around 7 p.m., sending flames five feet into the air.
🔥 What Happened:
- Fire crews arrived to find the boat completely engulfed in flames, according to Hall County fire officials
- One person’s injuries were severe enough to require helicopter transport
- The other four victims were taken to area hospitals by ambulance
⚠️ What’s Next:
The cause remains unknown. Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office has launched an investigation into what triggered the explosion, officials say.