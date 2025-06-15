Rescue teams pulled a 27-year-old man’s body from Lake Lanier Sunday. Ramon Diaz-Soria had been missing since Saturday afternoon when he fell from a boat.

What Happened:

Diaz-Soria was boating with friends Saturday when he suddenly went under and never came back up.

• Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirms the recovery after extensive search operations

• Friends immediately jumped in to help but couldn’t locate him in the water

The Reality: The victim couldn’t swim but had on a life vest when the accident occurred, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

• Search teams first found the life vest floating separately

• Sonar technology helped locate the body before dive teams made the recovery

Why It Matters: This tragedy shows how quickly water emergencies can turn deadly, even when safety gear is present. Families across Georgia face similar risks during popular lake activities.

The Bigger Picture: Lake Lanier sees multiple drowning incidents each year despite safety measures. Even experienced boaters face sudden emergencies that can overwhelm rescue efforts. Water safety experts stress that life vests alone don’t guarantee survival in all situations.

