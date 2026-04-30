People affected by the Highway 82 wildfire in Brantley County can get help in person Saturday at a resource center set up to connect them with aid organizations.
What’s happening: The center opens at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Brantley County Recreation Complex, 3540 Baker Creek Rd. in Nahunta, and runs until 2 p.m. Residents can walk in and talk face-to-face with representatives from several organizations.
Who will be there: Groups scheduled to send representatives include:
- Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency
- American Red Cross
- Faith-based organizations
- The local school system
- Brantley County Board of Commissioners
- Family Connection
How this affects real people: Anyone who lost property, needs shelter, or has questions about what to do next can go to the center and get answers directly from someone who can help.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.