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People affected by the Highway 82 wildfire in Brantley County can get help in person Saturday at a resource center set up to connect them with aid organizations.

What’s happening: The center opens at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Brantley County Recreation Complex, 3540 Baker Creek Rd. in Nahunta, and runs until 2 p.m. Residents can walk in and talk face-to-face with representatives from several organizations.

Who will be there: Groups scheduled to send representatives include:

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency

American Red Cross

Faith-based organizations

The local school system

Brantley County Board of Commissioners

Family Connection

How this affects real people: Anyone who lost property, needs shelter, or has questions about what to do next can go to the center and get answers directly from someone who can help.