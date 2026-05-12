An 18-year-old Georgia boy is missing a critical medical treatment today after his family’s new insurance provider refused to pay — and told them they cannot even appeal the decision.
Why It Matters: When an insurance company denies coverage and blocks any path to appeal, families are left with no options and no voice. For this family, that means watching a young man’s health decline in real time.
What’s Happening: According to WSB-TV, 18-year-old Adam Whitlock has received antibody infusions every two weeks for the past two years to treat what his mother Amy describes as a condition that once took her son away from her. The treatments, known as Gammagard infusions, cost $38,000 per session.
- UnitedHealthcare previously covered the full cost of Adam’s treatments without issue.
- When Adam’s father’s employer switched to a specialty drug pharmacy called Archimedes this year, the family received a denial letter dated April 7, according to Amy.
Between the Lines: Archimedes’ denial letter, according to WSB-TV, labels the Gammagard infusions as “non-standard or investigational,” and states no appeal is possible. Adam missed his most recent treatment.
When Adam stopped the infusions briefly last year, his condition worsened. He told WSB-TV the medicine is the difference between functioning and a slow decline.
The Big Picture: Adam’s situation is not unique. Across the country, families are caught between employers switching insurance plans mid-treatment and insurance companies making coverage decisions that can carry life-or-death consequences. The practice of labeling established treatments as “investigational” to justify denials — and then blocking any appeal — is a growing concern among patient advocates and health policy experts. Federal law currently creates a gap in oversight that leaves patients in self-insured plans with far fewer protections than those covered by traditional insurance.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.