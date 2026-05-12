An 18-year-old Georgia boy is missing a critical medical treatment today after his family’s new insurance provider refused to pay — and told them they cannot even appeal the decision.

Why It Matters: When an insurance company denies coverage and blocks any path to appeal, families are left with no options and no voice. For this family, that means watching a young man’s health decline in real time.

What’s Happening: According to WSB-TV, 18-year-old Adam Whitlock has received antibody infusions every two weeks for the past two years to treat what his mother Amy describes as a condition that once took her son away from her. The treatments, known as Gammagard infusions, cost $38,000 per session.

UnitedHealthcare previously covered the full cost of Adam’s treatments without issue.

When Adam’s father’s employer switched to a specialty drug pharmacy called Archimedes this year, the family received a denial letter dated April 7, according to Amy.

Between the Lines: Archimedes’ denial letter, according to WSB-TV, labels the Gammagard infusions as “non-standard or investigational,” and states no appeal is possible. Adam missed his most recent treatment.

When Adam stopped the infusions briefly last year, his condition worsened. He told WSB-TV the medicine is the difference between functioning and a slow decline.

The Big Picture: Adam’s situation is not unique. Across the country, families are caught between employers switching insurance plans mid-treatment and insurance companies making coverage decisions that can carry life-or-death consequences. The practice of labeling established treatments as “investigational” to justify denials — and then blocking any appeal — is a growing concern among patient advocates and health policy experts. Federal law currently creates a gap in oversight that leaves patients in self-insured plans with far fewer protections than those covered by traditional insurance.