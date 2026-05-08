Two Georgia residents are being monitored by state health officials after returning from a cruise ship at the center of a deadly hantavirus outbreak.

What We Know

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday that both residents were passengers aboard the MV Hondius, a vessel that has now been linked to three deaths and at least eight confirmed cases of hantavirus. As of Thursday, both Georgians are asymptomatic and reported to be in good health.

The department said in a statement that “the individuals are currently in good health and show no signs of infection,” and that they are following CDC self-monitoring guidelines.

A Strain That Can Spread Person to Person

Laboratory testing confirmed the outbreak is tied to the Andes virus, a specific strain of hantavirus native to South America. What makes this strain particularly concerning to health officials is that it is the only known hantavirus capable of spreading from person to person, though such transmission remains rare.

Most hantavirus cases in the United States are contracted through contact with the droppings, urine, or saliva of infected rodents, not through other people.

How the Outbreak Started

International health investigators believe the virus may have been introduced to the ship during a bird-watching excursion in Ushuaia, Argentina. A couple who took part in that inland trip were among the first to fall ill. Investigators are looking into whether infected rodents or contaminated supplies made their way onto the ship during that stop.

The MV Hondius was anchored in Cape Verde before heading to Spain’s Canary Islands, where further quarantine measures were put in place.

What to Watch For

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome typically begins with flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, and severe muscle aches. In serious cases, it can progress to life-threatening respiratory failure. Because the virus has an incubation period of up to eight weeks, the two Georgia residents will remain under observation for the foreseeable future.

Risk to Georgians Remains Low

State health officials and the CDC claim the risk to the general public in Georgia is extremely low. Officials described the situation as contained and specific to travelers who were aboard the ship.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said it continues to work with federal health agencies as monitoring of the two residents continues.