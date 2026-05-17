Georgians and people visiting or just passing through the state will get a 33-cent per gallon break at the gas pump while traveling for Memorial Day.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday used his authority under state law to declare a state of emergency due to spiraling fuel prices. That in turn allowed him to re-suspend collection of the motor fuel excise tax a minute after the current suspension expires Tuesday night.

The renewed suspension goes into effect at midnight Wednesday. It will remain in effect for two weeks, until 11:59 p.m. on June 2.

On March 20, Kemp signed the current gas tax suspension, which expires at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, just hours after the General Assembly approved it.

The U.S. conflict with Iran has continued to drive up oil prices.

“Global markets remain unstable and are subjecting Georgians to unpredictable price shocks on basic goods and services,” Kemp wrote in his executive order. It noted that futures on Brent crude, a global benchmark for oil prices, had spiked 3% for the day.

The order prohibits price gouging. It also suspends collections on the 37.3-cent per gallon tax on diesel fuel.

Diesel factors into the cost of groceries and any other product that must be hauled.

“As Georgia families prepare for the Memorial Day travel weekend, they should not feel blindsided by prices at the gas pump,” Kemp said in a statement.

His office said AAA predicts 39.1 million Americans will travel by car this Memorial Day weekend, topping last year’s record.

The release said the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is $4.02, half a dollar less than the national average. It said Georgia is one of only two states with a motor fuel tax suspension.