The City of Rome wants voters to know something important: that “Road Closed” sign near the elections office? Go ahead and ignore it.
What’s Happening: A “Road Closed” sign is sitting at the corner of Main Street and Cave Spring Street, right next to the Floyd County Elections Office. The city confirmed in a Facebook post that the road is open, and voters are free to drive right past the sign to reach the polling location.
What’s Important: The city said it received reports that the sign was causing confusion and told voters not to turn around and miss their chance to vote.
How This Affects Real People: Voters heading from downtown Rome to the Floyd County Elections Office can pass the sign without stopping.
The Path Forward: The city has not said when the sign will be removed or whether clearer signage will replace it.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.