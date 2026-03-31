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The City of Rome wants voters to know something important: that “Road Closed” sign near the elections office? Go ahead and ignore it.

What’s Happening: A “Road Closed” sign is sitting at the corner of Main Street and Cave Spring Street, right next to the Floyd County Elections Office. The city confirmed in a Facebook post that the road is open, and voters are free to drive right past the sign to reach the polling location.

What’s Important: The city said it received reports that the sign was causing confusion and told voters not to turn around and miss their chance to vote.

How This Affects Real People: Voters heading from downtown Rome to the Floyd County Elections Office can pass the sign without stopping.

The Path Forward: The city has not said when the sign will be removed or whether clearer signage will replace it.