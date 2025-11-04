Today is Election Day. After months of campaigning, phone calls, text messages, and door-to-door canvasing, the day has finally arrived. This year is a local election year, but there are also two important seats up on the Public Service Commission.

Here are the answers to some of your Election Day questions whether it is your first time voting or if you’ve voted before, but still have questions.

Do I need to be registered to vote?: Yes. Georgia does not offer same-day registration, so if you aren’t already registered, it is too late to vote in today’s election.

I’m not sure if I am registered to vote. How can I find out?: Georgia also makes this easy. Head over to the state’s handy “My Voter Page” and enter some information about yourself. The website will tell you if you’re registered, where to vote if you are and show you a sample ballot for your precinct.

When is the election?: November 4.

What are the requirements to register to vote?:﻿ Voters must be a citizen of Georgia and the United States, they must live in the county and city they are voting in. Voters also have to be at least 17 and a half years old, not be serving a sentence for a felony and cannot have been found mentally incompetent by a judge.

I requested an absentee ballot, but didn’t fill it out in time. Can I still vote in person?: You may. You’ll just need to take your absentee ballot to the polls with you. Hand it to the nice poll-worker who will promptly destroy it. Once your absentee ballot has been disposed of, you can vote the traditional way on the traditional day.

How long do I have to vote on Election Day?: With a few exceptions for polls that are open later or may have technical issues, polls must be open from at least from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the state. Employers in Georgia are also required to allow time off to vote.

Do I need an ID to vote?:﻿ In Georgia, a photo ID is required to vote. Most commonly, this is your driver’s license, but you can also use any federal or military ID, a passport or any state issued ID. If you’re an employee of any level of government, you can use your employee ID. If you have none of these forms of identification, you can visit your county office of voter registration to obtain a free voter ID.

My driver’s license is expired. Can I still use it to vote?:﻿ Well, we’d recommend getting your driver’s license renewed first, but if for some reason that’s not possible, you can use an expired driver’s license as a valid form of ID. We highly recommend that you have someone with an unexpired license drive you to the polls though. Unless, of course, you own a horse and travel on horseback and that’s why you’ve allowed your driver’s license to expire.

I have a tendency to leave my driver’s license in my other pants. If I do this on election day, can I still vote?: Really? You commonly drive places without your license? You may need help with more things than just voting, but, if you somehow find yourself at the polls with no ID, you can fill out what’s called a provisional ballot.

Your vote will be recorded, but it will not counted until you can prove you are a valid voter. This is called “curing” your vote. The poll worker will provide you with written instructions on how to turn your provisional ballot into an actual ballot. Here’s hoping you didn’t forget your glasses or contacts as well.

I don’t have childcare for my children. Can I take them to vote?: Yes. The state encourages children to accompany their parents to the polls. It is an educational experience. They only ask that your children stay with you, don’t interfere with anyone else’s desire to vote, and keep their hands off the voting machines.