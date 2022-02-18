Athens-Clarke County needs poll workers

The Athens-Clarke County Elections Office invites qualified residents to submit an application to become a poll worker for the May 24, 2022 General Primary Election.

Positions are currently available for Poll Coordinator, Assistant Poll Coordinator, and Poll Clerk.

Working as a poll worker provides a unique opportunity for residents to get a firsthand look at the election process. On Election Day, poll workers welcome all voters, facilitate voting, conduct precinct operations in accordance with election laws and follow defined procedures. Many poll workers serve year after year for the experience of being an integral part of the election process.

Qualifications for becoming a poll worker:

United States citizen. Resident of Athens-Clarke County. Age 16 years or older. Able to read, write, and speak the English language. Not a convicted felon or rights restored Cannot run for or hold a public office while serving as a Poll Worker. If you are a parent, spouse, child, brother, sister, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law or sister-in-law of a candidate, you are not eligible to serve as a Poll Worker in a precinct where a candidate is on the ballot. Preferably a registered voter (for applicants ages 18+).

Poll Worker Positions & Duties

Poll Coordinator

A Poll Coordinator supervises polling place operations, assigns tasks to assistant managers and clerks, attends training, picks up supplies, sets up and takes down polling place, delivers all supplies to the Elections Office on election night.

Assistant Poll Coordinator

An Assistant Poll Coordinator attends training, assists manager with duties, may accompany manager on election night.

Poll Clerk

A Poll Clerk attends training and assists manager with duties.

Become a Poll Worker

Interested residents must complete an online job application at www.accgov.com/jobs.